As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Position by $5.39 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.87 million market cap company. It closed at $3.59 lastly. It is down 14.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 40,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.43 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 9.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 101,200 shares. 778,505 were accumulated by Continental Advisors Limited Co. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Blackrock accumulated 759,535 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 3,925 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 2.00 million shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 28,515 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 90,124 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 111,189 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 240 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.83 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 352,909 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability Com. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 889,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 34,848 are held by Northern Tru.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5,370 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 26,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.55% stake. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Mngmt owns 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,108 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.63M shares. Narwhal Capital Management has 135,523 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 2.30 million shares. Maple Mngmt reported 5.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 631,664 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 98,470 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Med Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 36,163 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J holds 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 37,274 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.38 million shares.