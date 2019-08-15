As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Market Valuation Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Lifted by $433,845 Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake by $14.71 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 12,934 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 24.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,583 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $87.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Commercial Bank has 2.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 116,543 shares. Albion Group Ut owns 22,954 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundation Resources reported 4.62% stake. Aimz Investment Advisors Lc reported 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 107,663 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 120,165 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,022 shares. Ally Fincl invested in 145,000 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 39,948 shares. Capital World Invsts has invested 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chatham Capital Inc invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks That Could Head Higher In The Near Future – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services’ (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Leisure Capital Management invested in 53,158 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.62% or 468,464 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 630,264 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 2,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Second Curve Lc has 5.26% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 1.98M shares. Brandywine Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 101,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0% or 1.82M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Trust holds 34,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 884,783 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 2.00 million shares.