As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Skytop Capital Management Increased Holding by $6.17 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 14,961 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 6.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.56 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

