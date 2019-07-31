As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Holder Interocean Capital Has Increased Position by $1.61 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 8.89 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 1.26M shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 62,410 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated holds 6.02M shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 0.85% or 43,725 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.27% or 1.58 million shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc owns 69,600 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 82,349 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.21% or 16,724 shares. Regis Co Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 42,904 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 375 shares. Arrow Fin Corp accumulated 21,024 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs owns 5.43% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 70,000 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.06% or 246,340 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 113,024 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Limited Liability accumulated 337,953 shares. 40,192 were accumulated by Fragasso Group.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Istar Inc by 42,800 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,283 shares, and cut its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.29 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.