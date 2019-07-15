As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased by $897,946 Its Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Holding by $423,846; Shares Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 207.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 9,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, up from 4,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 27,949 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 188,294 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium supplying aluminium components to a premium automaker in Germany and Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellium N.V. Stock Popped 10% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares to 270,067 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 365,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 17,990 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 583,683 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 25,763 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 215,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 16,135 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 4,235 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 5,152 shares. Amer Intl Gru stated it has 14,101 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.01% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 88,284 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 12,252 shares. 373,935 are held by Northern Corporation.

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Consulting Services Stocks to Add to Portfolio in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Huron (HURN) – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2016. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Business Services Stocks to Gain From a Likely Rate Cut – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TiVo Corporation (TIVO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17,078 shares to 65,575 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 6,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,297 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.