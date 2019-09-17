As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.38 Million; Inca Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by $37.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 2114.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 4.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74M, up from 196,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 1.55M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES PROVISIONS AT GUIDANCE’S LOW END IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 181,201 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $68.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

More important recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.