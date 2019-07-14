As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $307,881; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parnassus Investments Has Raised Its Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 387,207 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 122,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459.16 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Management Systems for commercial and passenger cars – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 New #1 Top Picks From Credit Suisse for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) CEO Jean-Marc Germain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88 million for 7.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Group Inc reported 4.45% stake. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability accumulated 2,638 shares. Cordasco Financial Net invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.96% or 46,509 shares in its portfolio. Moon Mngmt Lc owns 21,943 shares. Whitnell owns 30,258 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Co reported 109,498 shares. Cypress Cap Group accumulated 60,633 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Glovista Ltd Llc reported 3,347 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe Rusling Inc reported 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newfocus Financial Gp Lc holds 7.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,996 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt stated it has 26,503 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davis R M accumulated 406,070 shares or 2.87% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sits at crucial crossroads after June rally – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Appears Ready to Make a Splash in India – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Should the Owners of Microsoft Stock Expect From MSFTâ€™s Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).