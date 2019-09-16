As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose, Skytop Capital Management Upped Position by $6.17 Million; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Position by $659,277 as Stock Value Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.16M shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 38,484 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, up from 34,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.99 million shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 47,776 shares to 881,665 shares, valued at $151.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 14,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,414 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,710 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Paloma Mngmt reported 2,318 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, New England Research Management has 0.28% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,650 shares. Becker Capital has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Clean Yield Grp owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 142 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs reported 15,338 shares stake. Blackrock has 11.49M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 12,737 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 40,288 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Capstone Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,398 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Coe Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,557 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.1% or 67,065 shares in its portfolio.

