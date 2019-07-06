As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.41 Million; Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position by $3.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 344,307 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 2.39M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares to 556,017 shares, valued at $64.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

