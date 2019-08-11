As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Upped Position by $2.32 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Career Education (CECO) by $337,344 as Share Value Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.04 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 21,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 778,916 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 951,129 shares traded or 70.62% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ball Corp’s (BLL) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

