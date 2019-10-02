As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Overbrook Management Decreased Position

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 26,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 9,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 35,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 3.62M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 601,694 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.89 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

