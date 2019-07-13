As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $602,000; Greenlight Capital Lowered Position in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $14.64 Million as Stock Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42M, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 4.70 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 369,407 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 141,200 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings.

