As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Value Rose, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Holding; Gopro (GPRO) Position Maintained by Tenor Capital Management

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 844,808 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.49 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.1% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 53,734 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na holds 466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 234,773 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Kessler Inv Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 0.47% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 71,937 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 0% or 1.11 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cibc stated it has 80,680 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Sei Company invested in 0% or 53,659 shares.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.