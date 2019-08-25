As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lowered by $1.41 Million Its Holding; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Has Trimmed Holding

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 854,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 788,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12,915 shares to 105,836 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 77,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.