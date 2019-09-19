As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $2.38 Million; Wms Partners Decreased Its Holding in Legg Mason (LM) by $465,500 as Shares Rose

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 12,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 98,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 111,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 273,895 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 634,302 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More important recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc by 2,188 shares to 45,650 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.