As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Cut Stake; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shares Declined, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 466,458 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 213.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 11,057 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 417,658 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.28 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55 million shares to 10.83 million shares, valued at $108.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares to 17,016 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $7,501 was bought by Wiggins Rocky. 2,375 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru LP stated it has 46,262 shares. Scout Invs Inc has 0.19% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 52,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 170,549 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group LP has 4,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 5.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 459,500 shares. 761,000 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd. Driehaus Limited Liability Company reported 6,200 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd owns 16,786 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 16 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.02% or 132,600 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 145,933 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 53,193 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.