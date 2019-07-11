As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped by $501,296 Its Holding; Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 87.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 110,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,410 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 125,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 1.03M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 328,259 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 141,333 shares to 172,445 shares, valued at $32.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 71,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited has 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Fincl Corp In reported 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mairs Power Inc has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Singapore-based Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,579 shares. Lord Abbett Limited stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Leavell Invest Management holds 43,182 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Btim holds 0.3% or 137,035 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association owns 768,505 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 3,051 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 81,376 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.91 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.