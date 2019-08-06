As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Its Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $3.79 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 1.04M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.66 million shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 11 shares. Rare Infrastructure stated it has 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). D E Shaw & reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 52,076 shares. 51 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Co. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 205,008 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11 shares. 401,561 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding. Moors & Cabot invested in 12,456 shares. Menta Ltd invested in 2,136 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% or 776 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.63% or 41,545 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 1,010 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 5,989 shares.