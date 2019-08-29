As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $307,881; Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Holding Upped by Foundry Partners Llc

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 656,039 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 90,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 303,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 212,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 71,838 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 96,558 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.57 million shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Mackay Shields Limited Com has 69,993 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 26,163 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 24,061 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 30,542 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 1.05 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 28,476 shares. Fmr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Sun Life Incorporated holds 13,522 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 282,783 shares in its portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 33,400 shares to 166,450 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (NYSE:AHT) by 168,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

