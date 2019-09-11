As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Reinhart Partners Cut Its Ebay Com (EBAY) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 20,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 819,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, down from 840,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 3.30M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 50,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 219,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 1.52M shares traded or 52.03% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.33M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) by 49,500 shares to 162,000 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:KAR) by 237,838 shares to 551,501 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $426.87 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

