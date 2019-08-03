As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Raised by $810,250 Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 8,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 203,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65M, up from 194,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 115,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 783,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 667,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 694,488 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,439 shares to 267,040 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 413,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,150 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Constellium Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool" on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire" published on April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.