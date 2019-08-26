As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Lifted Position by $959,000; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 12,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 352,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 538,590 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).