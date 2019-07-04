As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Its Revlon (REV) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 56,165 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 282,812 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) CEO Jean-Marc Germain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Revlon’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Luxury Brands On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revlon: Lack Of Growth Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revlon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: American Airlines, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 5,998 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 14,281 shares. Walleye Trading has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 1,334 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 775 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 127,651 shares. Landscape Ltd invested in 10,556 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8,800 shares. State Street invested in 167,606 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 14,800 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 2,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 46,254 shares.