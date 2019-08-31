As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $897,946; Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.33 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 25,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 941,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.82 million, up from 916,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 649,984 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bokf Na has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 46,558 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Carlson Management reported 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shoker Counsel invested in 51,488 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Limited Com reported 75,749 shares. 479,718 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. Wellington Shields Lc stated it has 35,572 shares. Buckingham Cap invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Mercantile Tru has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3.65 million shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4.66M shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Community Serv Gru Ltd stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Axalta Coating, Ennis, Integer and Pilgrim’s Pride – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $37.02M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.