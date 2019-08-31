As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $602,000; First Heartland Consultants Trimmed Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 649,984 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares to 705,000 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 25,777 shares to 31,367 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB) by 8,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).