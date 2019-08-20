As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Raised Stake by $501,296; Brave Asset Management Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $317,824

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 957,283 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 1.71 million shares. Jane Street Group Llc invested in 0.07% or 214,682 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Limited reported 15,369 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 537,844 shares. Oregon-based M Securities has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 20,012 were accumulated by Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 53,907 shares. Insight 2811 holds 1,310 shares. Johnson Inc accumulated 735 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1,456 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 0.81% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,459 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 548,850 shares. Delphi Management Ma owns 7,154 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,967 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).