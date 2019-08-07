As Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Holding; As Evercore (EVR) Stock Price Declined, Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $10.03 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 245,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Constellium Holdco Bv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 693,147 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 111,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 196,970 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 308,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 160,241 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

