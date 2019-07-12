As Constellation (STZ) Stock Value Rose, Bb&T Boosted Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Visa (V) Position by $181.50 Million as Stock Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Constellation (STZ) by 289.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 18,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,891 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 6,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Constellation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.5. About 948,003 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction (NYSE:KAR) by 12,508 shares to 30,081 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWY) by 27,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,971 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth’s Q4 Earnings Report: All the Key Metrics Investors Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 5,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associate Inc invested in 1.88% or 180,943 shares. 4,423 are owned by Veritable L P. Hl Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marsico Capital Llc owns 27,069 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 165,188 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Argent holds 0.04% or 2,366 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc reported 1,300 shares stake. 1,300 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mngmt. Northern Tru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 5,591 shares. 34,972 were reported by M&T Financial Bank. Hills Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 59,446 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 23,717 shares. Garde stated it has 2,779 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,580 are held by Hemenway Trust Company Lc. Wallace Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.54 million shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% or 638,926 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Echo Street Capital Ltd reported 192,697 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.39% or 8,809 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp owns 118,820 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,000 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Financial Post” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,100 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.