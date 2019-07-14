As Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Has Raised by $743,400 Its Stake; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 4.53M shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

