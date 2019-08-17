As Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined, Stephens Has Upped Stake; Verition Fund Management Raised Smith A O (Call) (AOS) Holding by $869,200 as Share Value Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (Call) (AOS) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS)

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 1821.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 26,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 1,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYE) by 20,070 shares to 24,412 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.