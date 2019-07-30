As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $4.34 Million; Pzena Investment Management Increases Stake in Celestica (CLS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $199.06. About 233,852 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55M, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 134,625 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.86 million for 18.92 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,521 are held by Voloridge Inv Mgmt. Twin Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 32,170 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Heritage accumulated 1.09% or 104,490 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 430 shares stake. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability reported 10,422 shares. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 27,069 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 10,035 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.11% or 50,632 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 400,203 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares to 100,474 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cannabis Bulls Should Consider HEXO Stock â€¦ Eventually – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Celestica Shares Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.