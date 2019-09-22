As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Private Advisor Group Has Raised by $906,500 Its Holding; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 22,416 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 17,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.19M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 59,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 431,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50 million, down from 491,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 960,029 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc holds 27,906 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,940 shares. Florida-based Provise Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Weik Capital owns 2,772 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd reported 27,383 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% or 1,242 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 34,551 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 13,046 shares. Essex, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,007 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 122,053 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 1.08% stake. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 31,996 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Communication has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Putnam Fl Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 885 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 14,912 shares to 69,164 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 13,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 27,527 shares to 231,892 shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.