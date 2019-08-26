As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Oakworth Capital Has Increased Stake; Majedie Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Ebay (EBAY)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $198.32. About 24,424 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 106,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 748,308 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 642,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 191,787 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

