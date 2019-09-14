As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Markston International Holds Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 2,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,740 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 12,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.97 million for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hilltop Holdg has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,040 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.23% or 5.03 million shares. Chemical Fincl Bank stated it has 16,798 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 32,177 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 6,379 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 9,816 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 4,291 shares. Choate Investment Advisors reported 4,862 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Virginia-based Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 26,371 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc reported 22,416 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdings Inc has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 49,940 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 2,953 shares to 10,296 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 14,831 shares to 145,141 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,521 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Plc has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smithfield Tru Company has 27,019 shares. Maryland Management has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Butensky & Cohen Security reported 25,494 shares. Legacy Prns holds 1.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,014 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt owns 1.65% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 56,024 shares. New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bath Savings Trust owns 9,198 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 266,107 shares. Baxter Bros owns 2,799 shares. Pinnacle has 99,406 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 58,946 shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,642 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,135 shares. Orca Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 6,525 shares.