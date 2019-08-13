As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 1.78 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $424,246 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 226,920 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 68,980 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Sns Group Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 88,100 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 35,800 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Partner Investment LP has 2.98% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 31,111 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 3,876 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny stated it has 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 64,855 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.00M shares. Peoples Ser Corp invested in 25,690 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 16,313 shares. 413,000 were accumulated by Korea. Partner Fund Management LP holds 1.88% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 14,007 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assoc has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Choate Invest reported 4,862 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has 7,808 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 53,546 shares. American Natl Insur Co Tx accumulated 0.61% or 66,225 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.17% stake. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 96,815 shares. Confluence Wealth Llc holds 0.41% or 4,707 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 35,665 shares. 4,508 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,505 shares. Sterling Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,500 shares.

