As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Rose, Oakworth Capital Boosted Position; Argi Investment Services Holds Stake in Southern Co. Com (SO)

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 2.81M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $198.7. About 744,586 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock or 1,261 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Dec 20 19 235.0 C (Call) (SPY) by 5,800 shares to 169,700 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL) by 27,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,118 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 239,242 shares. Holderness Investments reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,385 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Limited has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 246,327 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Whitnell stated it has 885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 850 shares. 7,843 are held by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Fincl Management Professionals Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 0.07% or 5,289 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.13% or 34,200 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mgmt owns 6,493 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt owns 35,851 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roosevelt Grp Incorporated has 0.99% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 45,181 shares. Moreover, Mirador Capital Prns LP has 0.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,283 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Street Corp has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,122 shares. Ima Wealth holds 13,778 shares. Fort LP holds 0.09% or 2,544 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca reported 3,920 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.03M shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 49,620 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc accumulated 3,847 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 11,822 shares.