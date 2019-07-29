As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $489,475; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,664 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 39,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87M, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.35M for 19.38 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

