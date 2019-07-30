As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Rose, Oakworth Capital Raised by $8.87 Million Its Position; Graco (GGG) Valuation Rose While Rk Capital Management Cut Position

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.22. About 547,110 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 291,247 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.83% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 408,151 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,858 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.18% or 3,628 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 1.24 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.34% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Clearbridge Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 33,648 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 30,000 shares. Heritage Invsts Management holds 104,490 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 43,894 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In accumulated 1,183 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,473 shares. Riverpark Advisors Lc accumulated 4,050 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Company has 2,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,642 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).