As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Patten & Patten Lifted Stake by $353,500; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $378,800

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 66,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 64,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares to 8,140 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation stated it has 19,796 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 4,473 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,900 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 5,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 4.11 million shares. Advisor Prns Lc has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.16% or 2,266 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 55,856 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd invested in 92,434 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 167,616 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 14.53% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4.21 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 8,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. At Bancorporation reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares to 20,506 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,497 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).