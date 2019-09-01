As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $486,300

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 27.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 14,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 457,540 shares. Yorktown holds 12,300 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc owns 8,180 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Company invested 0.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advsrs Limited Lc invested in 11,216 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated stated it has 22,208 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Botty Invsts holds 14,506 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 9,883 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,753 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.25% or 1.14 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 144,334 shares. Cap Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 8,613 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares to 91,039 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 2,511 shares to 617 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G LP holds 0.19% or 2,450 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 181,539 shares. Jnba Advsrs has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0.02% stake. Webster National Bank N A reported 18,075 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd Company holds 2,075 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,043 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 197,627 shares. Amer Natl Tx stated it has 66,225 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fin accumulated 617 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.43% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 18,450 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Lc reported 0.62% stake.