As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Its Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered by $471,195 Its Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 3,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,536 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 24,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 60,000 shares to 37,246 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,571 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ways Marijuana Legalization 2.0 Will Disappoint Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How to Buy Aurora Stock – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.