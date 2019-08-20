As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Webster Bank Raised by $2.00 Million Its Position; Dillon & Associates Has Raised Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Position by $1.29 Million

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 904,891 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares to 37,525 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,174 are held by Logan Capital Mgmt. Burney holds 18,721 shares. Monetary Management Group, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Bluespruce Invests Ltd Partnership owns 1.13M shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, At Fincl Bank has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 3,443 are owned by Bridges Invest Mngmt. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 27,970 shares. Burns J W And Com Ny owns 11,100 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 23,460 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock owns 13.55 million shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 6,652 shares. Advisors Llc owns 91,068 shares. Axa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 536,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.