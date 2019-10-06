As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased by $2.30 Million Its Position; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Continues to Hold Position in Eog Res (EOG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 14,873 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 21,049 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 32,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08M shares traded or 95.33% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 32,936 shares to 380,125 shares, valued at $33.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 91,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy in Q4 – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2019 in Review | INN – Investing News Network” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Emerges as Top â€˜Cannabis 2.0â€™ Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growthâ€™s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 31,996 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group holds 0.04% or 243,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 1,442 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 201 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 27,564 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Mkts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 1.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,860 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 41,400 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,025 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 121,113 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.