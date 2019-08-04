As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Holding; As Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Value Declined, Bvf Has Decreased Its Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 818,814 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 185,093 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ac Immune Sa by 5.23 million shares to 7.46M shares, valued at $37.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Replimune Group Inc by 707,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Vical Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 3.05M shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,591 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 490,198 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 71,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 2,688 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 32,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 12,100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 65,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 30,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1.60 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,973 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 66,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 127,000 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 12,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 2,010 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marlowe Prtnrs Lp invested in 62,040 shares or 7.54% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Central Bank Tru has invested 0.7% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridgecreek Invest Lc reported 1.55% stake. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 31,611 shares stake. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 18,450 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gates Capital Management accumulated 454,000 shares or 3.55% of the stock. E&G Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,256 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) accumulated 9,342 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Private Asset Incorporated holds 4,975 shares.