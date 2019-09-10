As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Integre Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Marathon Capital Management Increases Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Biggest Risk Factor to the Alcohol Industry is CBD – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 383 shares. 20,266 are held by Motco. Aviance Capital Ltd holds 0.63% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 12,619 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 4,473 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raymond James Serv holds 0.06% or 75,745 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 2,015 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sterling Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Heritage Invsts Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qci Asset Management Ny owns 1,106 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 147,125 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 14,007 shares. Raymond James Associate has 165,188 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,637 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.94M for 19.73 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.