As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Increased Its Stake; Arcadia Investment Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered by $507,444

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 102,761 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 2.11 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

