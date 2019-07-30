As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Rose, Moors & Cabot Raised Stake; Earnest Partners Maintains Stake in Contl Res Inc/Ok (CLR)

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Contl Res Inc/Ok (CLR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 693,357 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04M, up from 683,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Contl Res Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 674,717 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 9,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,332 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 11,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 201,535 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,911 shares to 119,133 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 83,187 shares to 8.01 million shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.