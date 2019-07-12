As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Rose, Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Holding by $39.85 Million; Jana Partners Increased Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.97. About 987,581 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81M, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.5. About 820,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com reported 61,423 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 2,830 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 105 shares. Investment House Limited Com reported 0.47% stake. Signaturefd Limited reported 690 shares. Finemark Savings Bank Trust holds 0.1% or 9,887 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brown Advisory reported 4,138 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested in 226,153 shares. First Mercantile Co reported 5,922 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,075 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 42,664 shares. Argi Inv Service Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,800 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canopy Growth Is the Biggest Cannabis Company, But Is It the Best? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.