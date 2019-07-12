As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosted Position; General Mls (GIS) Holder Clark Estates Has Trimmed Position by $4.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 946,987 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver owns 7,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management reported 42,547 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 0.31% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 132,474 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Strs Ohio holds 0.07% or 302,765 shares. 21,589 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company. First Financial Bank & Tru Company Of Newtown owns 5,260 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). King Wealth owns 12,534 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 38,799 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 73,147 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 1.63% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 109,954 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 10,298 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 581,877 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,977 were reported by Jefferies Financial Grp Incorporated. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,472 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 10,249 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hills Bancorp And Tru has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,700 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 20,010 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parsons Cap Inc Ri reported 12,497 shares. Sit Assocs Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Amer National Bank & Trust reported 14,609 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 535,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,334 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,351 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fort Lp has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

