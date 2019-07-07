As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Rose, Ar Asset Management Increased Holding by $813,750; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Declined, Stephens Has Raised by $1.24 Million Its Position

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 652,181 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 148.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 38,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 26,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to purchase certain assets of Bowstring Advisors – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Citizens Financial, Gap and News Corp – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Align Technology vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is 2019 the Year Craft Beer Sales Turn Negative? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Short-Term Earnings Numbers for CGC Stock Arenâ€™t Most Important – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Things From Canopy Growth’s Earnings Call That Investors Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

